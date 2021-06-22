Eschew differences among yourselves to help end insecurity, Assembly Speakers urges Northern Governors

By Samuel Luka

The Northern Speakers Forum has called on their Governors to eschew any form of differences among themselves with a view surmounting the menace of insecurity in the region.

The Forum which made this known in a Communique issued at the end of its meeting at the Executive Villa, White Apartment in Kaduna state yesterday, urged the Northern Governors to strive to create room for peaceful coexistence amongst the people as well as socioeconomic development of the region.

As Signed by the Chairman of the Communique Drafting Committee Chairman, the Speaker of the Bauchi state Assembly, Rt. Honourable Sulaiman Abubakar and two other members, the Forum commended the Chairman Northern Speakers’ Forum, Rt Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani for initiating and hosting the meeting aimed at addressing insecurity in the region.

The Forum while lamenting the spate of insecurity in the Country particularly in the North, acknowledged the constraint and limitations of the State Governors regarding the control of security agencies in the country.

“The Forum calls on all the Executive Governors in the Northern Nigeria to eschew differences among them and unite to fight the menace of different forms of insecurity in the North”, the Communique said.

The Speakers urged relevant stakeholders to reconsider other priorities in favour of security of lives and property of the people, adding that the provision of infrastructural facilities and other developmental projects are equally important.

“The Forum wants budget preparation to skew in favour of security of lives and property. This is so, being the basis for any government”, the Communique opined.

It called on all the relevant stakeholders in the country to use the instrumentality of the ongoing Review of the 1999 Constitution to provide for community policing for better security of lives and property of the citizens.

The Forum supports the devolution of powers by way of decongesting the Exclusive Legislative List for Concurrent Legislative List in the ongoing Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria;

While advocating for more empowerment schemes for the youths to enhancing security of lives and property in the region, the Forum sought government’s collaboration and partnership with public and private organizations to resuscitate moribund industries.

“The security experts and professionals should be engaged to train vigilantes and other local security groups to effectively compliment the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the country”, the Communique further stated.

While commending Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state for his swift action against the recent kidnapped students and some staff of federal government college Birnin Yauri, the Forum appealed for more synergy between the Army, Police and other security agencies to evaluate efficacy.

The Northern Speakers urged the Federal Government to provide more security to the Northern part of Borno State to take over the control of Guzamala Local Government area that is under the full control of the insurgents, adding that more personnel should be recruited into the Nigeria Army to complement the current efforts.

“The Forum also calls for deployment of more military personnel in Abadam and Baga Local Government Areas of the State to check the nefarious activities of the insurgents”, the Communique added.

The Speakers who called for intensive prayers to seek for divine intervention as measure for addressing the security situation in the region, commended Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai for providing a permanent Office space for the Northern Speakers’ Forum.