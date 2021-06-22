Ex-Super Eagles Striker, Ighalo Appointed National Principal’s Cup Ambassador

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has been named the resurrected National Principal Cup’s Ambassador.

Mr. Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports development, announced the appointment on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, when the former Manchester United star paid him a courtesy visit.

He stated that the next edition of the revitalized National Principal Cup will feature 2700 secondary schools from around the country. Sani Lulu, the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), owned FOSLA Academy of Karshi, which won the maiden edition of the resurrected Principal Cup 27 years after it was abandoned.

Ighalo’s responsibility as the Cup’s ambassador, according to Dare, will be to travel across the country to witness the Principal Cup matches, inspire the players, and help find talented youngsters.

With his appointment, Ighalo has joined the ranks of Daniel Amokachi, Segun Odegbami, Mary Onyali, Tunde Disu, and other National Principal Cup ambassadors.