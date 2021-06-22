FG flags off training for Irish Potato farmers in Kano

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has commenced training for Irish potato farmers in Kano.

Flagging off the training on Monday at Gezawa Local Government Area of the state, Hajia Karima Babangida, the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, who spoke on the topic, ‘re-educating Irish potato farmers on farming as business rather than been a culture’, said that Nigerian farmers must begin to change the narratives about farming as a culture to farming as a business.

She noted that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with German International Corporation (GIZ) has always been a strong advocate for the paradigm shift in agriculture in order to achieve food security and nutrition for Nigeria.

Babaginda who spoke through the FMARD’s Kano state coordinator, Daniel Abarshi, said that the purpose of the 5 day workshop is to bring together Irish potato farmers in class of thirty (30) each to build their capacity on simple farming business models and concept in order to increase their technical knowhow on farming practices so they can earn more income from doing the same job.

‘’It’s important to know that FBS is capable of starting a potato revolution here in Bauchi State especially in Toro LGA and other communities in the state that has potentials to grow potato during dry season.

READ ALSO: Igala Will Not Be Part Of Biafra – Group Tells Nnamdi Kanu

“FBS is capable of starting a potato revolution here in Kano especially in Gezawa LGA and other communities in the state that has potentials to grow potato during dry season,” she added.

She urged the participants to make good use of the training to learn and adopt the new farming business innovations that would be handed over to them over the course of the 5 day workshop which covers twelve (12) modules with different topics and practical through participatory approach.

‘’FMARD is also poised to build the capacity of farmers in other states with potentials to grow Irish potato with new innovations and techniques on GAP and FBS to ensure productivity and income generation.

‘’I hope that by the end of this 5-day workshop the purpose for organising this FBS training would have been achieved and Potato farmers in Gezawa would have been equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge on farming as a business for increased productivity and income,” she said.

The training which began on Monday, June 21, will end on Friday June 25, 2021.