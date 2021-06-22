Nigerian Bishop makes a comprehensive list of adulterous pastors and politicians

A Nigerian Bishop, identified as Don Simon Osieme has compiled a comprehensive list of all adulterous pastors and politicians across Isoko land in Delta State.

The cleric took to his social media to share the list immediately after his children arrive safely in Texas, USA.

According to him, the list contains profile cases of adultery perpetuated by pastors and politicians with whom, when, and where.

He wrote; ADULTERYMANIA SAGA VS THE HIDDEN EYES

”Adultery by a wife in Isoko tradition is attempted murder and in some cases very close to me, first-degree murder.

Therefore, any man that consciously has sex with another man’s wife has deliberately attempted murder or committed murder

After so much preaching against adultery in Isoko, I started a socio-physio-tele-audio-spiritual investigation that can convince and satisfy any very critical jury to give a guilty verdict against any culprit DON ZINO NO DEY FEAR YOU.

READ ALSO: Igala Will Not Be Part Of Biafra – Group Tells Nnamdi Kanu

More than enough evidence. A prominent pastor has been having sex with underage girls. Pictures available

This bomb will be released as soon as my children have arrived in Texas safely.

No current Isoko House of Assembly member is on this list.

The pastor that had sex with an Olomoro prince’s wife Last year is not included because he paid the mandatory adultery fees, goal, plantain, yam, and other requirements and he didn’t deny it. Case closed.No dead political leader is documented.